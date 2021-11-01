Ismael Dunga returns as Firat names World Cup qualifiers squad

Five players have made a return to the national team ahead of this month's final 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying matches.

Forward Ismael Dunga, who plies his trade with the Japanese side Sagan Tosu, Gor Mahia’s Philemon Otieno, KCB’s Ismael Dunga, Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Anthony Akumu and Sweden based Eric have been included in Turkish coach Engin Firat's 27-man provisional squad released on Monday.

Dunga last played for the national team in 2012. The coach has handed debut call ups to Belgium based Wilkins Ochieng and Nairobi City Stars’ Timothy Ouma.

Otieno last featured for the national team during the 2020 Africa Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier against Taifa Stars at Kasarani in August 2019.

The Gor Mahia right back got a bad injury during the match and became subject of animosity between the Football Kenya Federation and Gor Mahia with both sides declining to cater for his treatment. He was forced to foot the bill alone from donations from family members and fellow players

Kenya will be away to Uganda on November 11, before finishing their Group E matches with a home tie against Rwanda three days later.

Stars are already out of the race to go to Qatar after back-to-back losses to Mali on October 7 and 10 left them third in the group with two points, eight behind the West African side and six behind second placed Uganda.

Rwanda are bottom of the group with a point. Kenya began its campaign with a scoreless draw against Uganda on September 2, before settling for a 1-1 draw away in Rwanda on September 5.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers

Ian Otieno (Zesco, Zambia), Brian Bwire (Tusker), James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars), Gad Mathews (Gor

Mahia)

Defenders

Stanley Okumu (KAA Gent, Belgium), Abud Omar (AEL Larissa, Greece), Eric Ouma (AIK,

Sweden), Bolton Omwenga (Kagera Sugar, Tanzania), Eugene Asike (Tusker), Johnstone Omurwa

(Wazito), Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia)

Midfielders

Amos Nondi (Dilagori, Georgia), Richard Odada (Redstar Belgrade, Serbia), Anthony Wambani

(Vasalunds, Sweden), Kenneth Muguna (Azam, Tanzania), Alwyn Tera (FC Ararat, Armenia),

Anthony Akumu (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa), Wilkins Ochieng (Club Brugge), Michael Mutinda

(KCB), Duke Abuya (Kenya Police), Timothy Ouma (Nairobi City Stars), Eric Johanna Omondi

(Jonkopings, Sweden), Boniface Muchiri (Tusker), Abdallah Hassan (Bandari)

Forwards