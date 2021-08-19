Inter's turbulent summer leaves Serie A crown up for grabs

Inter Milan's danish midfielder Christian Eriksen (unseen) celebrates with teammates after scoring during their Italian Serie A match against Crotone at the Ezio Scida Stadium in Crotone on May 1, 2021.

Photo credit: Giovanni Isolino | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Supporters will finally be able to watch the unfolding drama in stadiums after the Italian government permitted clubs to open their stadiums to 50 percent capacity earlier in the month.
  • The decision came after clubs railed against the previous legislation which also permitted grounds to be as much as half full, but included social distancing rules which would have meant up to three quarters of places in some grounds being unavailable to fans.

Rome

