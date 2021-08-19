Five new faces to watch in Serie A

Jose Mourinho

Tammy Abraham (left) poses for a photo with coach Jose Mourinho after completing his move from Chelsea to AS Roma on August 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | AS Roma FC

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 23-year-old played just once between February and May last term for Stuttgart, having scored six goals in 15 games earlier in the campaign, but his injury troubles did not stop the Viola shelling out 23 million euros to get the winger.
  • He got off to a promising start in Friday's 4-0 Cup thumping of Serie C outfit Cosenza, laying on Vlahovic's tap-in opener before doubling the lead with a smart header from a corner.

Rome

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.