Homeboyz celebrate cup success in Kakamega

Hundreds of fans Monday turned up at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega to welcome newly crowned MozzartBet Cup champions Kakemga Homeboyz.

Homeboyz secured their first ever title after a dramatic 1-0 victory over Tusker in the final played on Saturday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

AFC Leopards finished third after humbling Ulinzi Stars 1-0. Ingwe pocketed Sh750 000 with Ulinzi getting half a million shillings.

The win earned Homeboyz Sh2 million from Football Kenya Federation, an additional Sh1 million from their shirt sponsor MozzartBet and Sh1 million from the club chairman Cleophas "Toto" Shimanyua.

While receiving the trophy at Bukhungu stadium, Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa also awarded the players Sh200,000.

The club will represent Kenya in the CAF Confederation Cup next season in their maiden appearance with league champions Gor Mahia participating in the CAF Champions League.

“There was a lot of politics when we started this club and registered it as a community club. It has taken us a lot of struggle to bring the club to where it is today,” said Shimanyula.

Governor Barasa praised the club for a sterling performance and promised to book air tickets for the players each time they take part in away matches.

“After beating the mighty teams like AFC Leopards, Gor Mahia, Tusker and Kairobangi Sharks, I am sure you will excel in the CAF Confederation Cup and bring the trophy home,” said Mr Barasa.

Barasa promised to employ lethal striker Kevin Amwayi in the county government to work alongside former international striker Allan Wanga, who works as the county’s sports ambassador.

He said he had approached President William Ruto to support the county in completing Bukhungu stadium, whose construction according to the county’s Sports CEC Moffat Mandela is 40 per cent complete.

“Our intention is for Bukhungu to be among the fields to be used in the Africa Cup of Nations, should Kenya manage to host it in 2027,” he said.

The newly crowned domestic cup champions made a lap of honour from Vihiga county accompanied by their fans, who sang as the entourage moved at a snail pace through the Kakamega-Kisumu road into Kakamega town.

A police motorcycle led the two buses, a truck and several other vehicles that moved at a snail’s pace as fans, many of whom were waving the club’s flags, swarmed the team, some walking on foot, others on motorcycles and others in private vehicles, eager for a glimpse of the players as police officers tried to keep them at bay.