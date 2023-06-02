Holders Ulinzi face Nakuru in FKF Women's Cup final

Holders Ulinzi Starlets will be out to successfully defend their Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Women’s Cup when they face Nakuru City Queens at Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday.

This will be the second edition of the FKF Women’s Cup after the 2021 edition where Ulinzi won the title by beating Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) champions Vihiga Queens 2-0 at ASK Show ground in Nakuru.

Nakuru edged out Division One side Kibera Girls Soccer 3-2 as Ulinzi ran over Kisumu All Starlets 3-0 at the Rift Valley Institute of Science and Technology (RVIST) in the semi-finals on Wednesday to qualify for the final.

Ulinzi tactician Joseph Mwanzia will be seeking to build on the huge win in the semis to defend the domestic cup.

"We will have to fight for the title, we lost the league title and we have to finish the season in style. That is the only business we have at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday,“ Mwanzia told Nation Sport on Friday.

Nakuru will be out to upset the holders after their elimination in the quarters of the same competition in 2021 by Bunyore Starlets. Nakuru lost to Bunyore 1-0 at Mumboha grounds in Vihiga County.

”We will have our last session on Saturday before our Sunday game. Some of my players have slight knocks from the previous game but they will be available for selection. We are ready for the challenge,” said Nakuru head coach Chris Wesonga.

Ulinzi and Nakuru were in good form last season having finished third and sixth on the log with 49 and 32 points respectively in the just concluded KWPL season.

Nakuru beat Ulinzi 3-1 in the league in January at the Ulinzi Sports Complex before the Soldiers returned the favour in Nakuru, thumping the hosts 3-0 in March.

Nakuru striker Elizabeth Muteshi and Melon Mulandi, who scored a goal each against Kibera in the semis, will be the players to watch in the final.

Strikers Fasilah Adhiambo, Mercy Airo and Joy Kinglady will lead the Soldiers attack.

In the third place playoffs, Kibera Girls Soccer (Division One) will take on Kisumu All Starlets from 11am.

Fixtures

Sunday

Kibera Girls Soccer v Kisumu All Starlets (Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi, 11am)