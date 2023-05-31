It's Ulinzi Starlets v Nakuru Queens in FKF Women's Cup final

Holders Ulinzi Starlets and Nakuru City Queens Wednesday booked their slots in the final of the second edition of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Women's Cup.

In the first semi-final top-flight side Nakuru City Queens beat Division One side Kibera Soccer Ladies 3-2 at the Rift Valley Institute of Science and Technology (RVIST) in Nakuru County.



Striker Melon Mulandi opened the scoring for Nakuru City Queens in the 10th minute before Elizabeth Muteshi doubled the lead in the 50th minute. Solano Jael scored the third goal through a penalty in the 74th minute.

Nancy Atako scored a brace for Kibera. She is the competition's top scorer with 11 goals.

Kibera coach David Vijago said that his team did not get enough time to rest before the game.

"We arrived late at the venue and went directly to play. I ask FKF to consider time when planning tournaments especially for teams that have to travel long distances honour such matches. It is straining,” said Vijago.

His Nakuru City Queens counterpart Chris Wesonga was over the moon after making it to the final for the first time.

"This is a motivation for us as a team and I congratulate my girls for playing a good game. We now shift our focus to the final on Sunday,” added Wesonga.

In the second semifinal at the same venue, Ulinzi saw off Kisumu All Starlets 3-0 courtesy of a brace from Fasilah Adhiambo and a late strike from substitute Mary Ojenge.

Mercy Airo was brought down by Kisumu's Teresa Makokha in the second minute and Adhiambo scored from the resulting penalty kick.

Adhiambo had another chance to score in the seventh minute from winger Joy King Lady's cross, but her shot went over the bar.

Adhiambo completed her brace on 14 minutes.

In the second half, Kisumu had a chance to score in the 54th minute through striker Monicah Etot, but Ulinzi goalkeeper Judith Omondi was firm between the sticks.

Ojenge added the third in the third minute of added time to see-off the match.