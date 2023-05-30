FKF Women's Cup: Kisumu eye holders Ulinzi's scalp

Kisumu All Starlets will Wednesday look to upset holders Ulinzi Starlets in the semi finals of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Women's' Cup at RVIST grounds in Nakuru County.

In the other semi also at the same venue, Division One side Kibera Girls Soccer will battle league side Nakuru City Queens.

Kisumu will be looking to redeem themselves after they were relegated from the Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) last weekend after finishing 10th on the log with 25 points.

The military side booked a ticket to the semis after beating Division One side Kispeed Queens 3-0 at Moi Satdium in the quarter-finals.

Ulinzi Starlets' striker Fasila Adhiambo is the tournament's top scorer with six goals. The soldiers won the first edition of the domestic cup after beating Vihiga Queens 2-0 at the Agricultural Show Ground in Nakuru County.

Ulinzi head coach Joseph Mwanzia is optimistic that his team will make it to the final.

"The team arrived in Nakuru on Monday and we had our final preparations on Tuesday morning. I have no injuries in my team and all players are set for the big task ahead," said Mwanzia.

Kibera beat Regional League side Kahawa Queens 7-0 at the Ruaraka grounds to make it to the semis.

On the other hand, Nakuru saw off former league champions Thika Queens 2-0 courtesy of goals from Deborah Nakhumicha and Lenah Nasimiyu.

Nakuru Queens tactician Chrispin Wesonga says his team is ready to make history at home.

"This is the first time my team is making it to the semis of the FKF Women's Cup. We have prepared well and incase of penalties we are also ready for the task. We call upon our fans to come and cheer our team," said Wesonga.

Wednesday Fixtures

Nakuru City Queens v Kibera Soccer Ladies (RVIST Ground, Nakuru 12noon)