Heineken to host UEFA Champions League final party in Nairobi

Brewing giant Heineken will host an event on Saturday 1 June to bring football fans together to watch and celebrate the UEFA Champions League final in Nairobi.

The event, dubbed UEFA Cup Final match viewing, will be held at Uhuru Gardens in Langata on Saturday evening. The UEFA final will be played at Wembley Stadium in London, where Borussia Dortmund will face Real Madrid for one of the world's most prestigious club football titles.

The match will be followed by a fun-filled party sponsored by the brewer. It will feature Grammy Award-winning songwriter and musician Bien, a former member of the globally acclaimed Kenyan band Sauti Sol.

Jonas Geeraerts, Commercial Director of Kenya Wine Agencies Limited, says Heineken is known around the world for championing fan experience and inclusivity in the world's most popular sport.

"This time we wanted to give football fans a unique experience by bringing one of Kenya's most popular artists to grace the event. Heineken is redefining what it means to be a football fan by creating a more positive and welcoming space to enjoy the game together and have fun," said Geeraerts.

He added that the choice of Bien to perform at the show was deliberate to give the event a local touch.

"Heineken® is here to support local talent, hence the choice of Bien rather than an international artist. Even the choice of Uhuru Gardens as the venue is meant to showcase this beautiful place with historical and cultural significance to Kenyans."