Fifa partners with Modex for Saudi Club World Cup

FIFA+ Collect is introducing an innovative dual digital collectible in collaboration with Swiss Web3 product development firm Modex for the 2023 Fifa Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia.

The inaugural release will comprise 100 rare digital collectibles, available on Fifa Collect+ starting December 15. These exclusive items offer a unique opportunity to secure tickets for the 2026 Fifa World Cup which will be held in the US, Mexico and Canada.

Additionally, 900 other digital collectibles will be launched on the Polygon network and featured on the OpenSea platform, scheduled for release on December 19 as the Fifa Club World Cup approaches its pinnacle. This collection will encapsulate memorable moments from the tournament and digital renditions of cherished memorabilia.

Commencing in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on December 12, the Fifa Club World Cup brings together seven premier football teams globally. The participating champions include Al Ahly FC (CAF), Auckland City FC (OFC), Fluminense FC (CONMEBOL), Club León (Concacaf), Urawa Reds (AFC) and Manchester City FC (Uefa). The reigning Saudi Pro League champions, Al Ittihad, from Jeddah, complete the impressive lineup.

Romy Gai, Fifa's Chief Business Officer, was excited about the partnership with Modex, stating that this kicks off a transformative journey with Modex and elevates the FIFA+ Collect platform to new heights.

"Since launching, the platform has been immensely popular worldwide and fans from all countries now have the opportunity to own a piece of footballing history," Gai said. “These new launches, both this year and beyond, will provide football fans with a unique and innovative way to connect with the sport, while also contributing to the growth of the digital collectibles market.”

Francesco Abbate, Modex CEO said the Fifa Club World Cup will be an exhilarating 10 days, and with the release of collectibles that can secure actual Fifa match items and 2026 Fifa World Cup final access, there's added incentive for fans to participate.

“Digital collectibles increase the ways in which fans can interact with their favourite players, teams, and the game they love, and we’re honoured to support Fifa in realising this goal. This is the first step in a journey to further engage fans with Fifa matches and initiatives," Abbate said.