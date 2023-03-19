Heavy rains spoil Shabana's party in Kisii

A fiercely contested National Super League (NSL) match between leaders Shabana FC and Murang’a Seal Sunday aborted due to heavy rains at Gusii Stadium.

Murang’a Seal players walked off the pitch in protest in the 75th minute accusing match officials of failing to call off the match despite the rains.

Shabana were leading 2-0 when their opponents walked out saying the pitch was unplayable due to the rains.

Shabana got off to a dream start in the 40th minute when their dead ball specialist Maurice Dukuly''s effort from a freekick curled into the top left corner.

In the 52nd minute, a heavy downpour ensued but fast-rising striker Vincent Nyabuto beat his markers for pace to score the second goal.

"We gave this match all we could and my boys have made me proud. Our opponents feared and decided to walk away," said Shabana head coach Sammy Okoth.

His Murang’a Seal counterpart Vincent Nyaberi, accused the match officials saying they were forcing them to play under harsh weather conditions.

“Everybody saw that the rains were heavy and there was need to call off the match. We are sportsmen but truth be told the condition was not good,” he protested.

Murang’a were reduced to 10 men in the 22nd minute after defender Samuel Semo was sent off following a dangerous attack on Shabana striker Vincent Nyabuto.

Shabana players and match officials remained in the field for the remaining 15 minutes after which the centre referee brew the last whistle.

“For now we cannot tell the fate of this match. We are going to write a report after which the national office will give directions,” the match commissioner said.

Shabana are top on 32 points followed by Kibera Black Stars who have amassed 26 points from 15 matches. Kibera Black Stars played to a 1-1 draw against Kisumu All Stars at Camp Toyoyo in Nairobi.

Third-placed Gusii FC, who have 25 points will cut Shabana's lead to four points if they emerge victorious against MCF at Gusii Stadium on Monday.

In another match played at Migori Stadium, Migori Youth capitalised on home advantage to beat visiting Darajani Gogo 3-1.

Sunday results

Kibera Black Stars 1 Kisumu All Stars 1