Harambee Stars coach Firat pleads for patience

Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat has appealed for patience, and support from Kenyans, saying it will take him time to build a strong team.

At the same time, the Turk has defended Stars’ friendly match with Iran on March 28 in Tehran, saying it is the first step in his plan to have Kenya feature at the top level in major tournaments.

“I don’t want to sell false hopes,” said Firat in regards to Stars registering positive results soon.

“Give us the time for once to build it (the team). I need time to try the players, and find the best formations. This is our only focus now, and we are ready to do it but please give us the time and let us be united.”

He was speaking on Sunday to journalists at a Nairobi hotel, in what was his first press briefing since he jetted back to the country on March 1.

Firat said it was surprising that Kenyans always expect the team to register positive results, yet no long-term efforts have been put into establishing a formidable squad.

He said lack of top matches for the national team, and the poor state of sports infrastructure in the country are also to blame for its continued poor performance.

“I checked the history of Kenya, and found out that you have never played against any top team from Europe. This is the sad reality,” regretted Firat, adding that he will make sure that Stars face at least one top team from Europe some time next year.

“When don’t even have a pitch where we can host an international match. This is not right. We should have at least one pitch outside Nairobi where we can play,” said the Turkish.

In achieving his target of leading Stars to positive outcomes at major tournaments, the 52-year-old coach said he is keen to establish strong under-20, and 23 sides, which will then feed the senior team with top players.

Against Iran, Firat said their objective is to “learn” since the Asian nation is ranked 24th globally, and is a common face in the Fifa World Cup.

Iran finished third in Group 'B' of the 2022 World Cup held in Qatar.

England, United States and Wales are the teams they came up against in the tournament that was won by Argentina.

“Iran is a good football country with quality attack. That is the level of an opponent I want myself and players to face. I want to put pressure on the players early so that they can learn. It is not about results now,” he said.

Firat has named a 30-man provisional squad for the Iran match which includes local and foreign-based players.