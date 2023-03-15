Kenya to face Iran in friendly match

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Wednesday confirmed that the men's national football team, Harambee Stars will play a friendly match against Iran away in Tehran on March 28.

It will be the first time Kenya will be playing an international match after over a year in the cold due to a Fifa ban.

The country served a Fifa ban from February to November last year after former Sports CS Amina Mohamed disbanded the federation over misuse of funds in November 2021.

Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat Wednesday released the provisional squad that will enter camp on Friday.

Gor Mahia striker Benson Omala and Al Duhail froward Michael Olunga were among the 30 players selected.

Nzoia winger Hassan Beja and forward Joseph Mwangi who has netted seven goals this season together with AFC Leopards Midfielder Victor Omune have received their maiden call up to the national team.

Striker Alfred Scriven who plays for IL Hodd in Norway has also being called up.

Kenya Police custodian Patrick Matasi and AFC Leopards goalkeeper Levis Opiyo are among the faces in goal.

In the defence, regulars Joseph Okumu (Gent, Belgium), Daniel Sakari (Tusker), Abud Omar (Kenya Police) and Eric Ouma (AIK, Sweden) were called up.

Abdallah Hasan (Bandari), Duke Abuya (Kenya Police), Kenneth Muguna (Azam, Tanzania) and Richard Odada (Philadelphia Union, USA) will continue manning the midfield.

Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat said the Iran friendly game will provide a competitive platform for his side.

Iran featured in last year's Fifa World Cup in Qatar where they eliminated in the group stages.

“Iran is a world-class team, ranked first in Asia. Playing a tough opponent is a chance to push our players to the maximum, to make them familiar with high-level football and show the difference between where we are and where want to be,” said Firat

“Playing against world-class teams frequently will help us to be ready at the important moment when we play in the world cup qualifiers. We can play weaker teams and get easy victories but this will not help us at the important moment,” he added

FKF was forced to source for another friendly match after the earlier one scheduled against Burundi on March 25 and 28aborted.

This is after Stars refused to play in Indonesia which had requested to host the game so that they could play against Kenya and Burundi.

SQUAD

Goalkeepers

Patrick Matasi (Police FC), Ian Otieno (Zesco, Zambia), Bryne Odhiambo (KCB), Levin Opiyo (AFC Leopards)

Defenders

Joseph Okumu (Gent, Belgium), Brian Mandela (South Africa), Johnstone Omurwa (Estrela, Portugal), Eric Ouma (AIK, Sweden), Andrew Juma (Bandari), David Ochieng (Mathare United), Maurice Owino (KCB), Collins Shichenje (AIK, Sweden), Mohamed Siraj (Bandari), Daniel Anyembe (Viborg, Denmark), Daniel Sakari (Tusker), Abud Omar (Kenya Police)

Midfielders

Amos Nondi (Ararat, Armenia), Richard Odada (Philadelphia Union, USA), Teddy Akumu (Sagan Tosu, Japan), Alpha Onyango (Gor Mahia), Joseph Mwangi (Nzoia Sugar), Kenneth Muguna (Azam, Tanzania), Abdallah Hasan (Bandari), Duke Abuya (Kenya Police), Wilkims Ochieng (FC Koper, Slovenia), Moses Mudavadi (KK Homeboyz), Alvin Mang’eni (Kenya Police), Hasan Beja (Nzoia Sugar), Victor Omune (AFC Leopards)

Forwards