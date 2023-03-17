NSL: Shabana, Murang'a Seal in the top-of-the table clash

A top of the table clash between leaders Shabana and second-placed Murang'a Seal highlights Round 15 of National Super League action this weekend.

The top two teams in the NSL, who are separated by seven points, will face off at Gusii Stadium on Sunday.

Second placed Murang’a Seal will cut Shabana's lead to four points if they emerge victorious this weekend.

On the other hand, Shabana have an opportunity to stretch their lead to 10 points if they win and both Kibera Black Stars and Gusii FC register losses in their respective matches.

Shabana are top with 32 points, seven ahead of Murang’a Seal, Gusii and Kibera Black Stars who are all tied on 25 points.

Murang’a Seal are second since they have a better goal difference and have two games at hand. Mara Sugar are fifth on 24 points.

Murang’a Seal coach Vincent Nyaberi has promised to go out all-attack when they face the Kisii County-based side.

Nyaberi, a former Thika United skipper and coach, will be facing his former employers having coached Shabana in 2019/20 season.

"We are happy with our progress so far. Shabana has a good team but we are going out guns blazing," said Nyaberi.

Shabana head coach Sammy Okoth said their target is to win back-to-back matches having beaten MCF 1-0 in their last assignment.

"Our opponents drew in their last match but we are taking the game seriously and the only target is to get three points," Okoth warned.

Kibera Black Stars host Kisumu All Stars at Ligi Ndogo grounds in Nairobi. Darajani Gogo, who are on form visit Migori Youth at Migori Stadium.

On Monday, Gusii will host MCF at Gusii Stadium while Coastal Heroes will welcome Silibwet at Mbaraki Sports Club.

Naivas will play Mombasa Elite at Camp Toyoyo while Mwatate United will take on Vihiga United at Wundanyi Stadium.

Fixtures (all matches at 3pm)

Sunday

Kibera Black Stars v Kisumu All Stars, Ligi Ndogo grounds

Shabana v Murang'a Seal, Gusii Stadium

Migori Youth v Darajani Gogo, Migori Stadium

Monday

Gusii v MCF, Gusii Stadium

Coastal Heroes v Silibwet, Mbaraki Sports Club

Naivas v Mombasa Elite, Camp Toyoyo