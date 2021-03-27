Harambee Stars winger Ayub Timbe arrives in Japan

Kenya's midfielder Ayub Timbe (left) fights for the ball with Tanzania's defender Gardiel Michael during their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations match at the Stadium in Cairo on June 27, 2019.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Timbe missed Harambee Stars' 2021 Africa cup of Nations qualifier against Egypt on Thursday and will also be out of the match against Togo on Monday.

Kenyan international Ayub Timbe Masika on Friday arrived in Japan nearly one month after joining J1 League side Vissel Kobe.

