Isaac Juma dances to the tunes of Kenya Police Band during Mashujaa Day celebrations at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru, on October 20, 2015. 

Harambee Stars super fan Juma: Let down in life and in death 

By  Shaban Makokha

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • It turns out that for a long time, Juma received threats from his relatives to leave the place he called home.
  • He did not take the threats lightly, and in November 2021, he reported the matter to Etenje police post.

He was jovial and would do a sophisticated jig as he supported his favourite football teams in nearly all the major stadia in the country, to the amazement of other fans across the country.

