Harambee Starlets striker Shikangwa heads to China

Tanzania Women Premier League giants Simba Queens, have confirmed the departure of Harambee Starlets striker Jentrix Shikangwa.

Simba team manager Selmana Makanya told Nation Sport Shikangwa left the club upon the expiry of her contract.

"Shikangwa had signed a one-year deal with Simba and her contract expired at the end of the 2022/23 season. She is heading to China for a new challenge. We wish her all the best in her new home," said Makanya.

The former Vihiga Queens player has since been replaced by Ugandan International Joanitah Ainembabazi who has joined the club on a two-year deal.

"We requested her to stay a little bit longer but she had decided to leave. China had a good offer that she opted for. We will sign one more striker ahead of the new season," added Makanya.

Last season, Shikangwa won the Golden Boot after emerging top scorer in the Tanzanian league scoring 17 goals in 22 matches for Simba.

Shikangwa joined Simba from Turkish top-flight side Fatih Karagumruk S.K. after her long term contract with the team came to an end prematurely.

She moved to Turkey from Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) defending champions Vihiga Queens in January last year and joined the newly formed Karagümrük.

Simba is also home to Starlets trio of Corazo Aquino (midfielder), Ruth Ingotsi Mukalukho (defender) and Caroline Rufa (goalkeeper).

Last month, Simba terminated the contract of Starlets forward Topister Situma.

Aquino and Situma are training with the Burundi Women Premier League side Buja Queens ahead of the CAF Women's Champions League Regional Qualifiers that will take place in Kampala, Uganda from August 12 to 30.

Other Kenyan players who joined the Burundian side are midfielders Elizabeth Wambui and Diana Wacera from KWPL side Gaspo Women.