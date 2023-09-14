Pressure, what pressure? Starlets coach Odemba relaxed ahead of Cameroon tie

The national women's football team head coach Beldine Odemba has said she is not under pressure as she prepares her charges to face Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon in the 2024 Women Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers later this month.

Odemba was speaking on Wednesday after watching her charges labour to a 1-0 win over Football Kenya Federation Women Premier (FKF-WPL) side Kenya Police Bullets FC in a friendly match at Kasarani Annex.

Ukraine-based midfielder Cynthia Shilwatso scored the lone goal in the 25th minute.

"I am not under any pressure. I am a female coach and I am here to make the girls believe that they can, that’s all. I am qualified and I can play the role too well. We are used to this pressure, nothing new. I want to gain more experience because this is a learning process," Odemba said.

Odemba, who also doubles up as Bullets head coach, has a big task ahead as Kenya seeks to qualify for Wafcon for the first time since 2016.

"We have trained together for the last four days and the players are psyched up. All local based players are in camp while some of the foreign-based ones are also arriving. Hopefully, all will have been released by their clubs by the 18th of this month," said Odemba.

Odemba has gone for a blend of youth and experience in her provisional squad of 30 players named last Tuesday.

"Our main objective against Cameroon is to be proactive by focusing on more attacking than defending. Our aim is to score goals. Inclusion of both young and experienced will help young talents gain experience and also have a balanced team and more stability," added Odemba.

Valari Nekesa (Soccer Assassins), Airin Madalina (Bunyore Starlets), Quinter Owiti and Lavender Atieno (both Kenya Police Bullets) are some of the fresh legs in the Starlets squad.

Odemba is also the Rising Starlets Under 18 and Highway High School coach. She has previously coached Kariobangi Sharks and AFC Leopards youth teams.

Police Bullets midfielder Mercy Njeri is the latest inclusion in the Starlets squad after impressing during the friendly match on Wednesday.

South Korea-based striker Tereza Engesha has also joined the squad.

Mwanahalima Adam, Jentrix Shikangwa, Esse Akida, Wincate Kaari and Violet Wanjala are some of the foreign-based players who are yet to report to camp.

The team is set to leave for Cameroon on Wednesday for the first leg match scheduled for September 22 in Yaoundé.

Kenya will host Cameroon in the second leg on on September 26.

The winner of the tie will face either Gabon or Botswana in the second round, between November 27 and December 5.

The winner of the second round will automatically qualify for Wafcon set for Morocco next year.