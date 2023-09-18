Harambee Starlets brimming with confidence ahead of Yaounde trip

Harambee Starlets camp hit full house on Monday as they continued their preparations for the two-leg Women Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) first round qualifier against Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon.

The first leg will be played in Yaounde on Friday while the second leg will be staged in Nairobi on Tuesday next week.

The last bunch of players consisting of forwards Esse Akida, Mwanahalima Adam as well as defenders Vivian Nasaka and Enez Mango joined the team on Monday. Czech Republic based striker Marjolene Nekesa, has been ruled out with injury.

Starlets, led by coach Beldine Odemba are set to depart the country on Tuesday. After 10 days of intense training at Kasarani Annex Stadium in Nairobi, Odemba is optimistic of victory in Yaounde.

"Proud to have Akida back because my team is a mix of young and experienced players. This will help the players push one another. Before, we never used to have professional players in the national team but things have changed and the team is now balanced," noted Odemba.

"It is important to acknowledge the immense dedication and sacrifices made by each team member in preparation for this journey. We know who we are facing and we are ready. As a coach this is a big assignment because all eyes are on me. We will give our best,” she added.

PAOK striker Akida is eager to represent her country once again after five years absence from the national team. The 30-year-old is fresh from representing her club in the Uefa Women's Champions League against Austrian side St. Pölten FC last Saturday.

"Fresh from the Champions League it is never easy. That was a good show where we learned and experienced a lot. I now want to bring the experience to the national team. We are equal to the task and I am looking forward to positive results," said Akida.

"It feels good to be back and it's notable that my presence is still needed in the national team. I am proud to represent my country because it is a dream of every player. I joined the team a little bit late but I am proud of the girls because they are all positive about the match ahead," added Akida.

During her last appearance for the national team in 2018, she scored a goal in the 1-1 draw against Equatorial Guinea in the 2018 Wafcon qualifiers.

Additionally, she was a part of the team that participated in the 2016 Wafcon tournament, where she scored the lone goal in the 3-1 loss to Ghana.

Kenya last played Cameron in 2006 in Wafcon qualifiers under former coach Habil Nanjero. However, Kenya failed to qualify for the fifth edition of the tournament that was hosted in Nigeria after losing 4-0 in Yaounde and 5-0 in Nairobi respectively.

After the first leg, Starlets will return home on Saturday to host Cameroon next Tuesday.

The winner of the first round will face either Gabon or Botswana in the second round set for November 27 to December 5, 2023.