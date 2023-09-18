FKF-PL: Pressure on Kimani as Ulinzi Stars' poor start persists

Despite being touted as title contenders, former champions Ulinzi Stars are without a point after three rounds of the 2022/23 Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) season.

The poor results in the three matches has left the soldiers rooted at the bottom of the FKF-PL. This was unexpected, as the soldiers are among the sides, which recruited heavily in the just concluded transfer window.

On Saturday, Ulinzi who are four-time league champions lost by a solitary goal to Bandari at Mbaraki Sports Ground. The lone goal was netted by Bandari winger Abdallah Hassan.

Coincidentally, Ulinzi Stars coach Anthony 'Modo' Kimani coached Bandari last season but was dismissed in the second half of the season after a string of poor results.

After taking the lead against Nzoia Sugar at Sudi Stadium in the first game of the season, lackluster defending and lack of concentration saw the soldiers lose the game 2-1.

Two weeks ago, Ulinzi lost 1-0 to Gor Mahia at their Ulinzi Sports Complex backyard.

This failure to collect even a point in the last three fixtures has put pressure on the youthful Kimani who took the mantle during the preseason after Benard Mwalala crossed over to KCB.

In the just ended transfer window, Ulinzi brought in 11 new faces as seven exited.

Among the players they signed were Bandari trio of Faraj Ominde, Benjamin Murimi and custodian Michael Wanyika, highly rated former Darajani Gogo midfielder Nicholas Omondi and teen striker Ben Stanley Omondi who returned from Migori Youth on loan.

Veteran Ulinzi Stars striker Masita Masuta was dropped from the team while Stephen Etyang joined KCB. Midfielder Francis Omondi and youngsters Reuben Okoth joined Kakamega Homeboyz and Mara Sugar respectively.

Ulinzi Stars' situation is not any different from the star-studded Kenya Police who have equally found the going tough.

Kenya Police signed South Sudanese striker Tito Okello, Kenneth Muguna from Azam, Tyson Omondi from Kariobangi Sharks and Rashid Toha from Arua Hill SC in Uganda.

They also roped in youthful former Nzoia coach Salim Babu who was instrumental in leading the sugar millers to fourth position last season.

The law enforcers scored a last minute goal to salvage a point when they were headed for a defeat against Shabana at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay County on Saturday.

Kenya Police suffered a shock 3-0 loss to Posta Rangers after playing out to a barren draw against Kariobangi Sharks in the season opener. They sit 16th in the 18-team table with a paltry two points.

However, Kenya Police coach and former Kenyan international Francis Baraza believes their breakthrough is coming soon.

"I'm satisfied with the draw because we were playing away. Our moment is soon coming because we are playing well but not using our chances," said Baraza.