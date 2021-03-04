Guardiola: West Brom draw the catalyst for Man City's winning streak

Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola reacts during their English Premier League match against Wolverhamptom Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium on March 2, 2021.

Photo credit: Paul Ellis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • City, however, have still to win a European trophy under Guardiola, for all they are bankrolled by the wealth of Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Mansour.

London

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Joe Montana: Tom Brady is the 'G.O.A.T'

  2. Why Man United, Liverpool won't release internationals

  3. Little-known Suma FC out to dominate FKF Nairobi East league

  4. FKFPL: Tusker out to bounce back

  5. Guardiola: West Brom draw the catalyst for Man City's winning streak

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.