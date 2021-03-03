Man Utd fire another blank at Palace

Manchester United's English striker Mason Greenwood leavs the pitch after their English Premier League match against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in south London on March 3, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Mike Hewitt | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • United's record unbeaten run away from home in the Premier League stretches to 21 games, but a deluge of draws is doing little to aid their chances of ending the season on a high.
  • That run nearly came to an end in the final minute when Patrick van Aanholt fired straight at Dean Henderson with just the goalkeeper to beat with the best chance of the game.
  • A draw takes Roy Hodgson's men 11 points clear of the drop zone in 13th.

London

