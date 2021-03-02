Man City equal unbeaten record in Wolves demolition

Manchester City's Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus (thid left) celebrates scoring his team's fourth goal, his second, during their English Premier League match against Wolverhamptom Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on March 2, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Clive Brunskill | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • City's winning streak is the third-best streak among teams in Europe's leading five leagues, behind only Bayern Munich's 23 in a row in 2020 and Real Madrid's 22 successive victories in 2014.
  • What is even more astonishing is that they started the season slowly, with many commentators forecasting the closest Premier League title race for years.
  • Instead, Guardiola's men are turning the race into a procession.

Manchester

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Shujaa, Lionesses eye improvement ahead of Olympics

  2. The Oil-rich Malaysian prince who wants to buy Valencia

  3. Joker's wild as Nuggets hammer Bucks, Clippers and Lakers lose

  4. What Manchester United fans should expect in the transfer market

  5. PRIME Charles Nyende: Match-fixing rife in Kenya and not for the commonly known reasons

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.