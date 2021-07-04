Gor Mahia win Betway Cup, clinch Caf Confed slot

Gor Mahia captain Harun Shakava celebrates with the FKF Betway Cup title after their win against AFC Leopards in the final at Nyayo National Stadium on July 4, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • K'Ogalo will now represent the country in next season's Caf Confederation Cup and pocketed Sh2 million for their exploits.
  • The teams were deadlocked at 0-0 after 90 minutes, and with no extra time, spot-kicks were used to determine the winner.

Gor Mahia on Sunday beat arch-rivals AFC Leopards 4-1 on post-match penalties to win the FKF Betway Cup at Nyayo National Stadium.

