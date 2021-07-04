Bidco United fry Equity to finish third in FKF Cup

Equity Bank's Evans Ochieng (right) vies for the ball with Bidco United's Henry Omollo during their FKF Cup third-place playoff match at Nyayo National Stadium on July 4, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

  • Bidco's backline still had to be alert as the bankers, who stunned holders Bandari 1-0 in the quarter-finals, kept on probing them.
  • Six minutes to the final whistle, last man Hillary Shirao collected a long range pass, but with Equity's defenders fast closing on him, he opted for a long-range drive which did not trouble Ngugi.

Bidco United on Sunday beat Divison One side Equity FC by a solitary goal in the third place play-off of the 2021 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Betway Cup staged behind closed doors at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

