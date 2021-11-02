Gor Mahia wary of 'physical' Ulinzi Stars

Gor Mahia coach Mark Harrison has warned his players to be ready for a physical encounter during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Ulinzi Stars on Wednesday at the Thika Stadium.

In another match of the day, defending champions Tusker, who won their first game of the season last weekend, host struggling Kenya Police at Kasarani from 3pm.

"I am not aware of the history of this fixture. However, from the little I have seen of Ulinzi Stars, I expect a physical game. I have warned my players of that and, I expect them to play with clear and focused minds," the 60-year old English tactician said.

The former Southampton goalkeeper has settled in well since taking over at K'Ogalo in August this year.

Gor Mahia has won all its four league matches so far and, they are two games away from qualifying for the group stages of the CAF Confederations Cup. A win in the 1pm kick-off match will see them go three points clear at the top of the table.

He attributes this good start to his previous experience managing top clubs in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe.

"I have managed top clubs in Southern Africa so, I already knew what to expect when I came to Kenya."

"Of course, it has not been easy with the Covid-19 situation but, we are professionals so, we have to rise above such challenges and deliver good results," the Englishman said about joining the record champions at a difficult period.

While acknowledging the soldiers' good form, Harrison said that his team has prepared for it just like any other game.

"We give all our opponents the respect that they deserve by preparing for every game the same way. It doesn't matter who we are coming up against because we aim to impose ourselves in each match."

Four-time champions Ulinzi Stars last won the league title in 2010. They came close to defending their crown in 2011 when they lost the league to Tusker by one point.

Since then, the Lanet-based side has flattered to deceive. However, after scooping 10 points in their first four matches this season, there are high hopes for a trophy parade match along Lenana Road.

A clean bill of health has privileged Gor Mahia's preparations for the high-octane match. Harrison hopes to maintain his squad's fitness level when players return from the international break that starts on November 8.

"The international break will disrupt our programme but, after playing so many matches within in a short time, I plan to give the players a few days off."

After playing Ulinzi Stars, Gor Mahia will take on Police FC in a league away match on November 6. Ulinzi Stars will host FC Talanta the following day.

K’Ogalo have won two of their last five meetings with three ties ending in a draw. Ulinzi last beat Gor Mahia in a league match in 2019.

After picking up their first league win on Saturday by edging out Wazito 2-0 at Ruaraka grounds, Tusker tactician Robert Matano is confident that his charges will bag a second win.

“Winning one game doesn’t mean we are back on track. My players have to fight on the pitch and avoid any more slip ups. We have signed good players and as a coach I know how to field them. Our opponents are not easy as they also need to win their ties,” said Matano.

Tusker roped in AFC Leopards captain Isaac Kipyegon on transfer deadline day and Matano said he is a good addition to his squad.

Kenya Police have also signed players, but have found the going rough on their return to the top-flight league winning one of the four matches they have played.