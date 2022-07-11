Gor Mahia to unveil new sponsor

Local giants Gor Mahia will on Tuesday unveil betting firm Betafriq as its shirt sponsor for the 2022/23 season in a ceremony at a Nairobi Hotel.

Nation Sport has learnt that the season long sponsorship deal is worth Sh75 million, meaning Gor will be receiving atleast Sh6 million per month once the new season kicks off in August.

K'Ogalo has an average wage bill of about Sh4.5 million per month.

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga, who is also the Gor Mahia patron, will grace the event.

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier and Secretary-General Sam Ochola will lead the club officials during the unveiling of sponsorship.

Just last month, Betafriq General Manager Craig Oyugi revealed that they were in talks with Gor Mahia, as well as other Football Kenya Federation clubs and individual athletes over sponsorship deals.

The deal comes a few weeks after Gor Mahia's arch rivals AFC Leopards also unveiled a Sh60 million sponsorship with another betting firm, Spotika.

Though the deal between AFC Leopards and Spotika, which was unveiled last month will take effect once the new season kicks off, the gaming firm two weeks ago gave Ingwe a Sh2 million token to assist in clearing players salaries.

Last month, Betafriq, formerly Pesa Bets Limited was launched as a new brand after separating from 22 Bet.

The launch was also attended by Sam Ochola, ex-Kenyan international James Situma, Innocent Mutiso, Sammy Shollei and former custodian Mathew Ottamax, who are all Betafriq ambassadors.

Gor Mahia have also reportedly reached an agreement with a British coach to fill the void left by German tactician Andreas Spier, whose contract with the club ended last week.