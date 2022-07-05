Gor Mahia coach Andreas Spier leaves club

Gor Mahia Tuesday parted ways with head coach Andreas Spier after his six-month contract lapsed.

K’Ogalo Secretary General Sam Ochola confirmed to Nation Sport that the club opted not to retain him based on his performance in the short stint he was with the club.

However, Ochola explained that the management has reached an agreement to extend the contract of assistant coach Michael Nam who will be in charge of the team as they source for a foreign tactician. Nam and Spier joined the club on February 1.

“I can confirm we have parted ways with Spier. We haven’t sacked him but have opted not to renew his contract which has expired. Michael Nam will be in charge as we look for a foreign coach,” said Ochola.

Spier was appointed a day after the club opted not hand the mantle to Ugandan tactician Paul Nkata, who currently coaches National Super League side Muhoroni Youth.

He led the club to a third place finish on 54 points, nine below eventual winners Tusker. This was the second season Gor missed out on the league title which they had won for the past four consecutive seasons.

He is Gor's ninth coach since 2013 which translates to a ratio of one coach per season.

Others since that time are Bobby Williamson, Frank Nuttal, Dylan Kerr, Hassan Oktay, Steven Polack, Roberto Oliveira, Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo, Mark Harrison.