Gor Mahia eye Napsa scalp in Confed Cup playoff

After playing out a goalless draw againt AFC Leopards in the 'Mashemeji' derby, Gor Mahia is aiming for an improved performance against Zambia's Napsa Stars in the Caf Confederation Cup play-offs.

The two teams are expected to square it out in the first leg of the competition on Sunday at Nyayo Stadium from 3pm, with the return leg set for a week later in Zambia.

The Zambian Super League (ZSL) side, who have had disappointing start to the season, are expected in the country on Friday evening ahead of Sunday's tie.

Napsa are currently in 13th place on the ZSL standings on 16 points after 18 rounds of matches. Gor, on other hand are sixth on the Football Kenya Federation Premier League log with 16 points after nine matches.

Gor's Portuguese coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto oversaw an intensive training session at Jericho estate's Camp Toyoyo grounds on Tuesday after a day off.

And the tactician laid bare his intent to see his side qualify for the group stage of the competition.

"Games in Caf are different from the local league and we have to prepare adequately. We are continuing to analyse our opponents. They have not started their league well, but every team fights in the continental level," said the 47-year-old tactician.

"Our main target is to qualify for the group stage of the competition, which is not only important to the club, but also the country. It is a two-legged match and we have to win at home," added the tactician.

His sentiments were echoed by striker Samuel Onyango who said they picked positives from the derby stalemate.

"Every game is tough but as a player you have to improve and fight for a win on the pitch. Caf matches have experienced players, but just as our coach said, winning at home with a good margin will give us an edge over them in the return leg," said the striker.

Napsa Stars is home to former K'Ogalo duo of defender David 'Calabar' Owino and custodian Shabaan Odhonji. Former Mathare United striker Andrew Tololwa also plies his trade with the club.

Kenya international Timothy Otieno had a three months stint at Napsa Stars after leaving league leaders Tusker in September. He has since returned to Kenya to join Sofapaka.

Despite joining Napsa Stars last month, Owino will be eligible to play against Gor since he had not featured for his former club, Zesco United in Caf competitons this season.

Last month, the 32-year-old defender told Nation Sport that loyalty would not play any part in the game as he will fight to ensure Napsa knocks Gor out of the competition.

Gor Mahia's best performance in the recent times in the competition was in 2018 when they reached the quarterfinals stage before falling RS Berkane of Morocco 7-1 on aggregate.

K'Ogalo were relegated to the Confederation Cup after being tossed out of the Caf Champions League first round by CR Belouizdad of Algeria 7-1 on aggregate. Napsa Stars edged UD Songo of Mozambique on away goals rule.