AFC Leopards unveil new coach

Belgian Patrick Aussems has been appointed as the new AFC Leopards head coach, the club annnounced on Tuesday. 

He takes over from Antony Kimani, who was holding the position on an interim basis.

He joins ingwe after a successful stint at Tanzania’s Simba SC where he guided them to the league title in 2018/19 and quarter finals of the CAF Champions League.

The 55 year-old former Standard Liege defender has coached teams across Europe and Africa for the last 30 years.

He has handled Sudan’s Al-Hilal – where he won the Super Cup of Sudan and Congo Brazzaville’s AC Leopards- winning the league in 2014 and qualified for the semifinals of the CAF Confederation Cup 2014

He holds a UEFA PRO coaching license. He has also coached Nepal’s national team.

Aussems will have his first training session Tuesday and will be in charge during Saturday’s FKF Cup match against Taita Taveta All Stars in Wundanyi.

