Gor Mahia continue dominance in Mashemeji Derby

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Boniface Omondi was Gor's hero in the Mashujaa Day fixture, scoring the winner in the 25th minute after AFC Leopards goalkeeper Maxwell Mulili came off his line and failed to deal with the danger
  • The winger picked up the loose ball and calmly slotted into an empty net
  • The win takes Gor's tally to six points and extends their dominance in the derby

Gor Mahia Wednesday maintained their perfect start to the season after edging AFC Leopards 1-0 in the Mashemeji Derby at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. 

