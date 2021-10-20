Gor Mahia continue dominance in Mashemeji Derby

Gor Mahia Wednesday maintained their perfect start to the season after edging AFC Leopards 1-0 in the Mashemeji Derby at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Boniface Omondi was Gor's hero in the Mashujaa Day fixture, scoring the winner in the 25th minute after AFC Leopards goalkeeper Maxwell Mulili came off his line and failed to deal with the danger.

The winger picked up the loose ball and calmly slotted into an empty net.

The win takes Gor's tally to six points and extends their dominance in the derby.

The last time Leopards beat Gor was in a second leg league match in 2016. Then Leopards forward Lamine Diallo scored the winning goal late in the second half of the contest staged at Kasarani.

This was the third derby goal for Omondi who also netted in the 1-0 win over Ingwe in March 2020 and in the 2-0 second leg league win in the 2018 season.

Gor Mahia British tactician Mark Harrison rested key players who featured in the 3-1 win over Al Ahly Merowe in the Caf Confederation Cup first round first leg tie last Friday.

Among those benched were captain Harun Shakava, his assistant Philemon Otieno, Samuel Onyango, Alpha Onyango and custodian Gad Mathews.

This was the second consecutive win for Gor in the league after 2-1 triumph over KCB on September 26.

For Ingwe under the tutalege of Belgium tactician Patrick Aussems, it was the first league loss after shocking defending champions Tusker by a solitary goal on September 25 and a scoreless draw against KCB last weekend.

K'Ogalo showed their intent for a goal as early as the seventh minute when Burundian foward Jules Ulimwengu rose high to head home from Omondi's cross but Mulili made a save to keep Leopards in the game.

In the 11th minute, Omala combined well with Peter Lwasa but the former saw his shot goes wide for a goal kick.

K'Ogalo dictated proceedings as Leopards players sat back and occasionally threatened through dangerous counter attacks.

Ingwe's first attack was in the 21st minute when Marvin Nabwire set up youngster Brian Wanyama inside Gor Mahia box but instead of passing the ball to an unmarked Peter Thiong'o to score, Wanyama selfishly blasted the ball wide.

Four minutes later Mulili came out of his line and failed to dispossess Omala who went down tumbling only for Omondi to capitalise on the error and put the ball in the empty net.

Gor Mahia's Frank Odhiambo was the first player to be booked in the contest for a foul play on Thiong'o in the 28th minute.

Thiong'o squandered a big chance to equalise in the 39th minute as his shot went inches wide with Malian custodian Adam Keita well off his line.

On the other end, the upright denied Omala after a dangerous counter attack from the midfield well executed by Ernest Wendo and John Macharia.

AFC Leopards defender Isaac Kipyegon (left) vies with Gor Mahia forward Benson Omala during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on October 20, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Aussems made the first change as Eugene Mukangula paved way for former Nzoia Sugar man Daniel Musamali.

Captain Isaac Kipyegon's freekick at the edge of Gor box was punched out for a corner by Keita in the 52nd minute.

Harrison made four substitutions at the half hour mark with former Leopards man Austin Odhiambo, John Ochieng', Congolese Sando Sando Yangayay and Samuel Onyango replacing Macharia, Omala, Omondi and Lwasa respectively.

Seven minutes later, Aussems brought in teenage foward Dan Sunguti for Maxwell Otieno.