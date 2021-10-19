AFC Leopards, Gor Mahia clash in Mashemeji Derby

Eternal rivals Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards clash in what is expected to be a low-key Mashemeji Derby at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Wednesday.

The match, which is one of the eight scheduled across the country, will kick off at 3pm behind closed doors due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Defending champions Tusker, who are in continental assignment against Zamalek in Egypt have had their scheduled clash against Kakamega Homeboyz postponed.

This will be the 93rd meeting between the two sides, Gor having won 32 times while Leopards have emerged victorious on 28 occasions with 32 ties ending level.

The last time the two clubs met was in Football Kenya Federation Betway Cup final on July 4 when K'Ogalo beat Ingwe 4-1 on penalties after a goalless draw in regulation time.

The last time Leopards beat Gor was in a second leg league match in 2016. Then Leopards forward Lamine Diallo scored the winning goal late in the second half of the contest staged at Kasarani.

One of the notable wins Leopards got against Gor in the last decade was when they won the domestic cup in 2013 through Peter 'Pinchez' Opiyo's lone goal.

The two most successful clubs, who have 31 league titles between them, boycotted last season's second leg on July 31 after failing to get the Betway Cup cash award from FKF in time.

K'Ogalo and Ingwe were subsequently fined Sh4 million and Sh6 million respectively by FKF President Nick Mwendwa.

Their Betway Cup money were also later paid by the federation but the fines were deducted from the monthly grants from then title sponsor BetKing.

Gor will be heading into the contest flying high after two consecutive wins in the league and the Caf Confederations Cup first round.

K'Ogalo beat KCB 2-1 in the league opener on September 26 before convincingly thrashing Al Ahly Merowe of Sudan 3-1 away in Egypt last weekend.

The derby comes only two weeks after K'Ogalo signed Leopards midfielder Austin Odhiambo on a two-year contract eliciting a lot of reaction from fans of both teams.

Odhiambo was instrumental as Leopards finished third in the topflight league last season.

Gor Mahia coach Mark Harrison told Nation Sport that he expects a tough game but is yet to confirm if Odhiambo is eligible to play in the derby.

Odhiambo was signed by K'Ogalo only four days before the club was banned from signing new players for a second time by Fifa. The embargo came after K'Ogalo failed to clear Sh3 million arrears owed to Ghanaian midfielder Jackson Owusu.

"Derbies are not easy and not predictable neither do form of any team matters. We shall play our game of course with intention to win and bag maximum points. We have all players available except Sydney Ochieng' who is injured. About Odhiambo playing, I must confirm first the details with the office," said the 60-year-old tactician.

Aussems, who last weekend conceded that it would be difficult to win the league title with inexperienced players, said he expects a good game and a first derby win in Kenya.

"Even though we lack experienced players compared to last season, the ones available have shown they can do the job and that is why we are yet to lose in the league. I expect a good game and a positive result," said the Belgian tactician.

Ingwe has had a mass exodus of players at their camp but are yet to sign new ones even after raising over Sh8 million in a fundraiser to help settle arrears owed to former players and a foreign coach.

They are yet to sign new players even as transfer deadline day set for November 2 nears.

The shocked champions Tusker 1-0 in their league opener on September 25 before playing out to a barren draw with KCB last weekend.

Fixtures (All matches kick off at 3pm unless stated)

AFC Leopards v Gor Mahia, MISC Kasarani

Vihiga Bullets v Kariobangi Sharks, Bukhungu Stadium

Bandari v Posta Rangers, Mbaraki Stadium

Talanta v KCB, Utalii Grounds

Ulinzi Stars v Bidco United, ASK Grounds, Nakuru

Sofapaka v Mathare United, Thika Stadium

Police v Nzoia Sugar, Kasarani Annex 1pm

Thursday