AFC Leopards, Gor Mahia clash in Mashemeji Derby

What you need to know:

  • This will be the 93rd meeting between the two sides, Gor having won 32 times while Leopards have emerged victorious on 28 occasions with 32 ties ending level
  • The last time the two clubs met was in Football Kenya Federation Betway Cup final on July 4 when K'Ogalo beat Ingwe 4-1 on penalties after a goalless draw in regulation time
  • Gor will be heading into the contest flying high after two consecutive wins in the league and the Caf Confederations Cup first round

Eternal rivals Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards clash in what is expected to be a low-key Mashemeji Derby at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Wednesday.

