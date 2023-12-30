Gor Mahia beat Owalo Super Cup select side

Gor Mahia Saturday beat a select side from the recently concluded Eliud Owalo Super Cup dubbed Nyanza Combined 2-0 at Nyilima Grounds in Asembo, Siaya County.

Striker Benson Omala opened the scoring for Gor before Alvin ‘Chicha’ Ochieng’ added the second late in the game.

Gor were led by their assistant coach Michael Nam and Team Manager Victor Nyaoro in the game as coach Johnathan McKinstry is away on holiday.

Information, Communication and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo has promised that the 2024 edition of the Eliud Owalo Super Cup will be bigger and incorporate more grassroots teams.

Owalo conceded that the inaugural edition of the competition which ended Thursday was successful in talent tapping but more needs to be done to unearth talented footballers.

“We have to take Nyanza football back to where it belonged in the yesteryears by holding such tournaments. We shouldn’t just hold them at the end of the year but also during the year to increase our strategy of talent tapping,” said Owalo.

0walo, who was accompanied by Gor Mahia legends, awarded both teams Sh400,000 each. Earlier, Owalo had hosted Gor players and legends at his home before the game which was attended by hundreds of fans.

“The 2024 edition will be bigger and start at the grassroots. What we want is to tap talents and follow up on their progress since we had coaches and scouts during this tournament.

“We shall follow up on the young lads to ensure their talents don't go to waste as we plan well for 2024. Football unites, football makes our people happy and we shall use it to build our game,” said Owalo.

The Luo Nyanza counties; Migori, Homa Bay, Kisumu and Siaya had participated in the inaugural tournament.

Homa Bay emerged champions on Thursday after beating Kisumu 4-2 on post-match penalties at Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Kisumu.

Nyanza Combined coach Charles Odera singled out Adams Oloo, Clinton Ramirez, Glen Masava, Brian Orido, Jack Bruce, Wycliffe Opuro and David Ogech as some of the talented players identified through the tournament.