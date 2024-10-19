Gor hit Rangers at water-logged Machakos, Mara Sugar flourish

Gor Mahia coach Leonardo Neiva believes his squad is yet to hits its best even after a resounding 3-0 win in a one-sided Football Kenya Federation Premier League contest against Posta Rangers at a water-logged Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos County.

At the same time, league leaders KCB continued with their impressive run and will stay on top of FKF-PL league standings after coming from a goal down to thrash Kakamega Homeboyz 4-1 at the SportsPesa Arena in Murang’a County.

Sofapaka and Nairobi City are still winless this season after the two sides squandered chances in 1-1 draw result at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

But newbies Mara Sugar continue to impress in their debut in the top flight football. The sugar millers yesterday shocked giants Shabana 1-0 at Awendo Green Stadium in Migori County.

In Mombasa, 10-man Bandari and Murang’a Seal drew 1-1 at the Mbaraki Sports Club. With two minutes remaining to the end of the game, Shariff Majame of Bandari was sent off on a second yellow card

Yesterday, Gor’s coach Neiva was over the moon after his team beat Rangers in their second game of the 2024/25 season. Gor had a commanding 2-0 lead in the first half with goals from forward Bryson Wangai and last season’s Most Valuable Player Austin Odhiambo.

Congolese forward Gideon Bendeka added the third late in the second half as Gor went home with maximum points to take their tally to six. K’Ogalo humiliated Mathare United 4-0 two weeks ago in their first game of the season after exiting the CAF Champions League in the second preliminary round.

“We are playing well but the team is still not where I want it to be and that is why we have to improve in each and every game we are playing and also put a lot of effort in training. The boys did well even though the condition of the playing pitch is wanting and not good for football,” said the 46-year-old Brazilian coach.

“We still have to work on our possessions and executing our passes because we are losing the ball in the final third. However, there is much improvement in the team and players are implementing what we practice in training,” added Neiva.

In Murang’a, Homeboyz took the lead via Harambee Stars forward Moses Shumah in the seventh minute, however KCB who are still unbeaten this season came back stronger in the second half netting quick goals via James Kinyanjui and Maurice Ojwang’.

Faraj Ominde and Vincent Ondabu added two more goals in the last quarter to gift the bankers the huge win which ensured their fine run in the league this season continued.

The bankers finished the game with 10 men after Ominde was sent off in the 90th minute.

KCB under the tutalege of experiencedPatrick Odhiambo have now garnered 13 points after five rounds of matches. Kakamega Homeboyz have bagged a paltry two points and are yet to win a match this season.

In Awendo, Joseph Okwenda’s bullet header in the 83rd minute was all Mara Sugar needed to silence hundreds of Tore Bobe fans who had thronged Awendo in anticipation for a win.

Mara Sugar pushed their points tally to 10 points while Tore Bobe also have two points in their account but are yet to collect maximum points in the three ties they have played this season.

Yuto Kusaba was on target for Simba wa Nairobi in Machakos with Jack Ong’aya also finding the back of the net for Batoto ba Mungu.

In Mombasa Bandari coach Ken Odhimabo said he was dissatisfied with the way his players played throughout claiming they committed silly mistakes. “I’m not happy the way we played today, we’ve to rectify the situation before our midweek game against Talanta in Nairobi,” said Odhiambo.