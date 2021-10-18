Gor eye second round slot, Tusker left with mountain to climb

Clyde Senaji

Tusker midfielder Clyde Senaji (centre) dribbles past Zamalek's Emam Abdelghany during their CAF Champions League first round, first leg match on October 16, 2021 at Nyayo National Stadium.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Tusker slipped at home in the first round of the Caf Champions League losing by a solitary goal to Egyptian giants Zamalek at Nyayo National Stadium
  • A lean K'Ogalo squad of 17 players on the other hand got a crucial 3-1 win over Al Ahly Merowe of Sudan at New Suez Stadium in Egypt in the first round of the Caf Confederation Cup
  • As Tusker continue to lick their wounds, Gor Mahia are over the moon after the 3-1 away win left them all but assured of qualifying for the second round of the Caf Confederation Cup

Local Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions Tusker and Gor Mahia registered mixed results over the weekend in Caf Champions League and Caf Confederation Cup respectively.

