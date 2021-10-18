Gor eye second round slot, Tusker left with mountain to climb

Local Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions Tusker and Gor Mahia registered mixed results over the weekend in Caf Champions League and Caf Confederation Cup respectively.

Tusker slipped at home in the first round of the Caf Champions League losing by a solitary goal to Egyptian giants Zamalek at Nyayo National Stadium. The 27-year-old forward Achraf Bencharki's 47th minute strike was enough to seal a vital away win for the five-time Caf Champions League champions.

A lean K'Ogalo squad of 17 players on the other hand got a crucial 3-1 win over Al Ahly Merowe of Sudan at New Suez Stadium in Egypt in the first round of the Caf Confederation Cup.

Samuel Onyango's 55th minute penalty cancelled out Ahmed Saeed's 41st minute opener for Al Ahly Merowe.

Benson Omala's 65th strike and Burundian striker Jules Ulimwengu's 70th minute goal sunk the Sudanese side who hosted the tie in Egypt due to lack of a Caf approved stadium at home.

Tusker and Zamalek clash again this Friday at Cairo International Stadium in the return leg with the White Knights tipped to finish the job at home.

Tusker's 32 travelling party began their seven-hour journey to Cairo early Tuesday morning.

The 12 time FKF-PL champions face an uphill task in the reverse fixture as coach Robert Matano has previously failed to beat any North African team he has met in continental matches.

Matano has a poor record against North African teams as he lost 2-0 to Ismaily in 2010 while in charge of Sofapaka in the Caf Champions League . He also lost 2-0 and 3-0 away to Al Ahly in the Caf Champions League first round in 2013 and 2006 respectively.

The last time Zamalek met a Kenyan team in Egypt was in the second leg of the 2019 Caf Confederations Cup group stage when they thumped Gor Mahia 4-0. K'Ogalo had won the first leg 4-2 at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani.

At Nyayo National Stadium, Tusker were no match for Zamalek who dictated the proceedings and were the better side in the entire game.

"We shall go there and win. They beat us here so we can beat them there. However, we have to overcome fear and play our game with the urgency to win even if many of my players have not featured in a game of this magnitude," said 59-year-old Matano.

As Tusker continue to lick their wounds, Gor Mahia are over the moon after the 3-1 away win left them all but assured of qualifying for the second round of the Caf Confederation Cup.

"It was a good performance but we don't need to be complacent in the second leg. We should play our game and score more goals. In football it is not over until the final whistle has been blown. We shall embark on serious preparation and play the second leg with the seriousness it deserves," said Gor Mahia British tactician Mark Harrison.

K'Ogalo, who are record league champions are scheduled to play AFC Leopards in the Mashemeji Derby on Wednesday before the Sunday contest.