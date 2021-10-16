Gor return home with confidence sky-high

Gor Mahia

The Gor Mahia squad during a training session in Suez, Egypt, on October 13, 201. They face Al-Ahly Merowe tonight in the Caf Confederation Cup first round match.

Cecil Odongo

  • Onyango, Omala, Ulimwengu on the mark in come from behind win
  • K’Ogalo coach Harrison says they were the better side but warns against complacency

Following an emphatic 3-1 win over Sudanese side Al Ahly Merowe in the first round, first leg match of their CAF Confederation Cup on Friday, Gor Mahia will return home today surely feeling the job is all but done.

