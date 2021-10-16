Bencharki scores as Zamalek sink Tusker in Caf Champs League

Achraf Bencharki struck the winner three minutes into the second half as Zamalek beat Tusker 1-0 in the first leg of their Caf Champions League first round tie at the Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday.

The result leaves the Kenyan champions with a mountain to climb ahead of next week's second leg in Alexandria, Egypt.

Rober Matano, who blamed his players for showing too much to the visitors, will now have to come up with another plan if his charges are to make it to the group stages of the Champions League.

Tusker threatened first in the seventh minute of the game as Boniface Muchiri raced past three Zamalek players in the midfield to pick out Tanzanian striker Ibrahim Joshua whose effort didn't trouble Zamalek SC custodian Mohammed Ali.

Zamalek missed a clear opportunity in the 15th minute when Mahmoud Hamdy and Ahmed Mohamed combined well but the later saw his shot deflected by Tusker skipper Eugene Asike for a corner.

Ahmed Mostafa stepped up and took the corner kick which was headed out by Bencharki for a goal kick.

Joshua's low but powerful shot from the edge of the box was punched by Ali back to the field of play and cleared to safety by Tarek Ahmed on 26 minutes of the game.

In the 35th minute, Ahmed Sayeed went into the referee's book for a dangerous foul on Tusker midfielder Shami Kibwana.

Two minutes later, Emam Ashour was also cautioned after fouling Daniel Sakari as the duo tussled for a loose ball as the game gained pace.

Bwire denied Zamalek the lead at the stroke of half time after unmarked Bencharki shot straight into his hands Brian Bwire after being picked out by Youseff Mohammed in front of goal.

Zamalek picked from where they had left immediately the second half commenced, as Emmam Ashour unleashed a ferocious shot but his effort hit the post with Tusker custodian well already beaten.

A minute later, their bright start paid off as Bencharki snaked his way into the area before unleashing a powerful shot into the top corner.

Matano made four substitutions at the hour mark as Zamalek dictated proceedings.

Kibwana, Jackson Macharia, Humphrey Mieno and Daniel Sakari paved way for John Njuguna, Apollo Otieno, Deogratious Ojok and Kevin Monyi.

Zamalek persisted in attack and were unlucky not to be 2-0 ahead as the assistant referee's flag went up after Hamdy had scored on 65 minutes.

Tusker were denied a clear cut penalty after Muchiri was brought down inside the area, but the referee cauitioned the Kenyan international for diving while replays clearly showed there was contact before he went down on 72 minutes.

Zamalek's French tactician Patrice Carteron made late changes bringing on Mohammed Abouized, Mahmoud Fadlala, Abdalla Goma for Ahmed Mostafa, Bencharki and Sennedine Jaziria and went on to protect their lead in the contest.