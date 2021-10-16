Wasteful KCB, Leopards fire blanks in Thika

Wasteful KCB were on Saturday held to a barren draw by AFC Leopards in their second match of the 2021/2022 Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) staged at Thika Stadium in Kiambu.

Zedekiah Otieno's charges wasted several chances that would have seen them kill the game in the first half.

They remain winless having lost 2-1 to former champions Gor Mahia in their opening match three weeks ago.

On the other hand, former champions Ingwe are unbeaten as they beat champions Tusker 1-0 in their season opener.

With KCB starting strongly, Leopards' backline led by captain Isaac Kipyegon, had to be all alert to avoid conceding early.

Defender Robert Mudenyu denied the bankers when he intercepted striker Derrick Otanga's clever pass which was intended for Henry Onyango inside the box.

Ingwe, who were struggling to create any meanignful chances early on, had a penalty appeal on 13 minutes turned down by the match officials.

The visitor's bench and a handful of their supporters at the stadium argued that a KCB player handled the ball while attempting to clear Peter Thiong'o's corner-kick.

Dominant KCB continued to waste chances, with new signing James Mazembe being denied by goalkeeper Maxwell Mulili in the 30th minute, moments before Curtis Wekesa wasted another chance by planting his powerful drive over bar.

Thiong'o was guilty for failing to put Leopards ahead on the stroke of halftime after Dan Sunguti picked him with a cross from the left.

With acres of space in front of him but under pressure from KCB's defenders, Thiong'o shot directly at goalkeeper Gabriel Andika.

KCB made two changes on 58 minutes, Samuel Mwangi and Michael Oduor replacing injured Brian Ngenga and Wekesa respectively.

Leopards responded on 67 minutes with the introduction of Maxwell Otieno for Sunguti.

Otanga sent his header wide five minutes later and he was replaced immediately by Victor Omondi, as Mohammed Kilume also took the place of Onyango.