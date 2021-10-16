Wasteful KCB, Leopards fire blanks in Thika

AFC Leopards

AFC Leopards forward Boniface Mukhekhe (left) vies for the ball with David Owino of KCB during their FKF-PL match at Thika Stadium on October 16, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Zedekiah Otieno's charges wasted several chances that would have seen them kill the game in the first half.
  • They remain winless having lost 2-1 to former champions Gor Mahia in their  opening match three weeks ago.

Wasteful KCB were on Saturday held to a barren draw by AFC Leopards in their second match of the 2021/2022 Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) staged at Thika Stadium in Kiambu.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.