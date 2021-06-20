Gor down Sofapaka in ill-tempered clash, Tusker bounce back

Gor Mahia players celebrate their goal against Sofapaka during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Thika Sub County Stadium on June 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Hell broke loose in the final minute after Sofapaka were denied a clear of penalty from Lawrence Juma's free kick after Charles Momanyi handled the ball.
  • It took the intervention of security officials to save the centre referee as players from both sides and team security officials engaged in fist fight. 

Reigning champions Gor Mahia dislodged their arch rivals AFC Leopards from third position after beating 2009 champions Sofapaka 1-0  in a chaotic Football Kenya Federation Premier League match staged at the Thika Sub County Stadium on Sunday.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.