Gor coach eyes improved performance in second leg

Gor Mahia striker Wilson Silva (centre) celebrates his goal with teammates during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Bidco United at Kasarani Annex on March 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Apart from Gor, Kakamega Homeboyz and Posta were the only other teams which picked up wins last weekend.  
  • Alex Opuku’s seventh minute strike was enough for Homeboyz to sink former champions Sofapaka at Bukhungu stadium.

Gor Mahia's Portuguese coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto believes Monday’s 3-1 win against newbies Bidco United is an indication that the defending champions are improving and will record impressive results in the second leg of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

