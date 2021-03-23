Gor coach eyes improved performance in second leg

Gor Mahia's Portuguese coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto believes Monday’s 3-1 win against newbies Bidco United is an indication that the defending champions are improving and will record impressive results in the second leg of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

Goals from Man-of-the-Match Cliffton Miheso, Brazilian import Wilson Silva and former captain Kenneth Muguna were enough to put an end to Gor’s two match winless streak.

Burly striker Peter Nzuki scored the lone goal for coach Anthony Akhulia's charges at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The win propelled K’Ogalo to seventh position on 22 points after 14 games, 14 points behind league leaders Tusker, who have played 16 matches.

“We have the second leg to play and I know Gor Mahia are normally better in the second round compared to the first round. The most important thing for us is to take game by game and not look at the table as we have lost some points,” said the 47-year-old tactician.

Despite the convincing win, Vaz Pinto missed the services of strikers Jules Uliwengu and Tito Okello, who had joined the respective national teams for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers this week.

Striker Samuel Onyango was also missing with Vaz Pinto confirming that he is unwell.

First choice goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch also missed the second consecutive match with reports indicating that he has left the club.

Goalkeeper trainer Wilis ‘Awilo’ Ochieng’ also resigned last Friday with long serving custodian Jerry Onyango replacing him.

Apart from Gor, Kakamega Homeboyz and Posta were the only other teams which picked up wins last weekend.

Alex Opuku’s seventh minute strike was enough for Homeboyz to sink former champions Sofapaka at Bukhungu stadium.

The result saw Nicholas Muyoti's side, who had started the season slowly, climb to eighth position on 21 points. Bidco has the same number of points, but an inferior goal difference.

Second placed KCB also squandered a chance to pile pressure on league leaders Tusker, who came from two goals down to force a draw with league returnees Nairobi City Stars, at Utalii grounds.

The bankers were held to 1-1 draw by bottom placed Zoo FC, failing to cut Tusker’s lead at the top to four points.

Zoo, who have amassed eight points, are just one point shy of second last Mathare United who fell 2-0 to a resurgent Posta Rangers.