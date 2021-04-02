Glaring blunders that cost Harambee Stars Afcon ticket

It is clear that Harambee Stars players lost a fortune when they failed to qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) slated for January 9 to February 6 in Cameroon.

The heroic welcome that the players received on Tuesday when they arrived from Togo, where they had beaten hosts Sparrow Hawks 2-1 in a dead rubber 2021 Afcon Group “G” qualifying match told it all – no doubt, had they booked a ticket to the coveted continental showpiece, they would have been treated like kings.

When the team landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, they were received with song, dance, colour and pomp before being driven in top of the range cars to Safari Park Hotel where their motivational partner, Odibets, hosted them to a luncheon.

For the dead rubber win over the Sparrow Hawks, Odibets gifted the players Sh2.5 million. But the team missed out on another Sh6 million cash prize which they had been promised by former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, if they booked a ticket to Cameroon.

Certainly, more individuals and organisations would have come forward to shower the national team with goodies had they qualified for the Afcon finals.

Harambee Stars striker Micheal Olunga (right) enjoys a meal during their luncheon at Safari Park hotel on March 30, 2021





Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Kenya finished a disappointing third on six points, having won just one game, drawn in three and lost one.

Leaders Egypt and Comoros booked tickets for the 2021 Afcon from the pool. The teams garnered 12 and nine points, respectively, while Togo finished last with only two points.

So, where did Kenya go wrong in their quest to make back-to-back appearances at Africa’s football showpiece event.

Stars, under the tutelage of Francis Kimanzi started the journey to Cameroon brightly by putting up a superb fight to hold Egypt to a 1-1 draw in Alexandria on November 14, 2019. Al-Duhail striker Michael Olunga, then with Kashiwa Reysol of Japan, scored in the second half to cancel out Mahmoud Kahraba opener for the Pharaohs.

Considering that Egypt are the continental giants – with seven Afcon titles, and boasting of a star-studded squad, who include: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) and Mahmoud "Trezeguet" Ahmed (Aston Villa), the draw was like a win for Stars.

As a result, the experienced Kimanzi, who was then three month into the job, was showered with praise. Many football stakeholders backed him up as the right man to lead Stars to the elusive success at the continental scene. While Kenya has qualified for six Afcon tournaments before, they have never made it past the group stage.

But it never took long before the joy of holding Egypt faded away, as Stars failed to maximise on their home advantage, drawing 1-1 with Togo at the Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani just four days later.

Hakim Oura-Sama struck in the second-half to cancel out Johana Omollo’s first-half thunderbolt, in a match that most Stars players were a pale shadow of themselves.

Harambee Stars midfielder Johanna Omolo celebrates scoring against Togo during their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on November 18, 2019. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Kimanzi’s stint as the national team coach, and that of his entire technical bench - Zedekiah Otieno (assistant coach) and Lawrence Webo (goalkeeper trainer) was short-lived, as they were shown the door on October 20, 2020.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) in a statement then termed the trio’s sacking as a result of “a restructuring process”, and appointed former coach Jacob “Ghost” Mulee as the team’s new tactician. Mulee settled on Twahir Muhiddin, Ken Odhiambo, William Muluya and Haggai Azande as his assistants.

With the change happening just three weeks to Kenya’s back-to-back clash with Comoros, a section of football stakeholders, who spoke to Nation Sport, separately believe that decision cost Stars a place in the Afcon finals.

They also blamed the team’s poor performance in the two matches, which is where Stars lost in the race to Cameroon, to inadequate preparations owing to the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Stars tied 1-1 with the 10-man Comoros in Nairobi on November 11, before falling in the rematch 2-1 in Moroni four days later.

Comoros' Yousof Mchangama celebrates his goal against Kenya during their 2021 Afcon qualifier at Kasarani on November 11, 2020. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

“There is no way we (Kenya) were going to get results against Comoros in that short time. You only win if you have a united team, which requires enough time. The technical bench and the players must be together for some time to develop a rapport and know each other better,” said Bob Oyugi, the Kenya Football Coaches Association Secretary General, a coach instructor.

The certified coach instructor further said: “We played well in our recent matches (against Egypt and Togo) because the players had prepared well. This was not the case when we played Comoros. It was clear that most of the players, especially the local-based ones were not at their best in terms of fitness level.”

Since March 2020, to the time when Stars faced-off with Comoros, the local-based players had not played any match because the Kenyan top league was still suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Their only preparation for the important ties was a friendly match against the Chipolopolo of Zambia at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on October 9, which Kenya won 2-1.

As a result, against Comoros, Mulee opted to field majority of the foreign-based players since their respective leagues had resumed and they were much fitter.

Short transition time

John Nyawanga and Allan Thigo, who were part of Stars’ inaugural 1972 Afcon squad in Cameroon, said had FKF stuck with Kimanzi, Stars would have sealed a ticket to Cameroon.

“Former coach (Francis Kimanzi) was doing a good job….interfering with a performing team cost us because we were not in a tough pool. The trick was to beat Comoros here (Nairobi) and away (Moroni), which is something that was very much possible,” said Nyawanga who captained Kenya in the competition.

“The federation should give coaches time to perform and a change should be effected in the interest of the team.”

Thigo, who is also a Gor Mahia legend, said: “Kimanzi was doing a good job and we were on course to qualify for Afcon but the federation picked Mulee believing he was the best. The transition time was very short for him (Mulee) to make an impact considering he had been out of the job (coaching) for quite a long time.”

With the government having lifted the ban on most sports in the country, including football, Stars had better preparations for the two remaining Group "G" must-win matches against Egypt and Togo.

The local-based players started training one-and-a-half months to the matches. At one time, Mulee admitted that he was spoilt for choice because of the rich talent in camp.

Kenya's forward Abdallah Hassan (second left) leads teammates in celebrating his equaliser during their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Egypt at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on March 25, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

“The last time when we played our two games against Comoros, we did not have the league. Now it has been on and it gives us a lot in terms of players’ selection,” said Mulee in early March.

Unlike in the run up to the Comoros’s clash, Stars competed in two friendly matches ahead of the Afcon qualifiers against the Pharaohs and Sparrow Hawks -- beating South Sudan 1-0 at Nyayo National Stadium on March 13, before seeing off Tanzania 2-1 at the same venue two days later.

A third friendly match against Tanzania was postponed following the death of Tanzania's President John Pombe Magufuli.

Despite missing the services of a number of experienced players including Victor Wanyama (CF Montreal), Brian Mandela (Mamelodi Sundown), Joseph Okumu (IF Elfsborg) and Ayub Timbe (Vissel Kobe), Stars put up a good show against Egypt and Togo.

Oyugi credits the impressive performance to adequate preparations. If that continues, and the rampant turnover of coaches in the national team ends, Kenya will shine in future matches, he said.

“We missed a number of top players but we still played well. It is because adequate preparation was put in place. Moving forward, FKF should have a strategic plan and give enough support and time to the people it tasks with the responsibility,” said Oyugi, also calling on other entities to support the federation in their course to have Stars shine in the global map.

While regretting that his side never qualified for the 2021 Afcon finals, Mulee commended the local-based players.

From Left: Harambee Stars coach Jacob Mulee, Odibets General Manager Dedan Mungai, FKF president Nick Mwendwa and midfielder Kenneth Muguna hold a dummy cheque presented to Harambee Stars during a sponsorship event at Safari Park on March 8, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

He is confident that the team will perform well in the 2022 World Cup, Group “E” qualifiers. Kenya are pooled with Uganda, Rwanda and Mali.

“I am happy with most players who got their debut at that high level. Players like Daniel Sakari and Abdallah Hassan who were playing in a big game like this one without showing any stage fright. It is a good beginning for the local players, they need to show that they can do it,” Mulee said.

“It (performance against Egypt and Togo) gives you a picture of what to expect in the World Cup qualifying games…it is not going to be easy, we know those are difficult opponents but looking at how we are building the team, there is a possibility that we will be able to sneak in.”

FKF President Nick Mwendwa has backed Mulee to lead the team to greater heights.

"I can smell something big coming from this squad. I am seeing a new squad of confident players ready to take on Africa. We are building something good for Kenyans. All I can say is watch this space. Something good is coming up for the country," he said.