Qatar World Cup dream alive: Mulee

Harambee Stars Coach Jacob “Ghost” Mulee walks after their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Egypt at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on March 25, 2021.


Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  David Kwalimwa

Sports Reporter, Nation Media Group.

What you need to know:

  • All the four teams from Kenya’s group are seeking a first-ever appearance at the World Cup.
  • Kenya open round two campaign at home to familiar foes Uganda
  • But we have to win at least two of our home ties unlike what happened in Afcon, says Stars coach

Kenya coach Jacob “Ghost” Mulee was guardedly optimistic of the chances of qualifying for the 2022 Fifa World Cup following the release of second round of qualification fixtures.

