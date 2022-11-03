Give in to Fifa demands and reinstate FKF, KPL clubs tell Ababu

Kenyan Premier League clubs on Thursday told Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba to re-instate Football Kenya Federation so that Fifa can lift the suspension it placed on the country in February.

Namwamba said that he had spoken to Fifa "over five times" in a bid to resolve the impasse since taking over the ministry on Friday last week.

Namwamba met the Kenyan Premier League chairmen at his Maktaba Kuu offices before addressing the press.

“In consultation with the wider spectrum of stakeholders in this area, I have also been in contact constantly on the phone with Fifa. I have spoken with Fifa five times already and will continue after this meeting to get the way forward on this issue,” said Namwamba.

“The government has listened to the advice from the chairmen and all those present and will put them into practice. I’m going to continue engaging Fifa so that this issue can be sorted out once and for all so that our leagues can start immediately,’’ added the CS.

Speaking after after a meeting, Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier - who read a statement on behalf of the clubs - said the teams want the government to comply with Fifa's demands.

“We demand that the conditions laid down by Fifa in their letter on February 24 be complied with. That vice president of the federation be restored and the secretariat, Kandanda House be opened. The head of the secretariat Barry Otieno should be reinstated. This will enable the fixtures to be planned so that the league can start immediately,” said Rachier.

Last month, the CEOs of the 18 KPL clubs said they will only participate in a league recognised by Fifa.

Thursday's meeting had only clubs which participated in the league last season.

In a letter to the disbanded federation’s secretary general Barry Otieno, Fifa had asked the government on February 24 to: “repeal of the Cabinet Secretary's decision of 11 November 2021 appointing the caretaker committee in lieu of the elected FKF Executive Committee.”

The world governing body said it would only lift the suspension upon “receipt of confirmation from the FKF and its management, led by Vice-President Doris Petra and General Secretary Barry Otieno that the FKF and its premises are once more under their full and unconditional control.”

This was moments after Fifa President Gianni Infantino announced the country’s indefinite suspension from all football activities during the Fifa Council Press Conference.

"Without prejudice to any investigations by national authorities or other judicial bodies, the Fifa Council also decided to suspend the Football Kenya Federation and the Zimbabwe Football Association with immediate effect due to undue interference by a third party," Infantino said at the time.

Kenya's then Sports Cabinet Secretary, Amina Mohamed, on November 11 last year disbanded the Nick Mwendwa-led Football Kenya Federation and installed a Caretaker Committee to, among other things, run football activities in accordance with the federation's constitution.