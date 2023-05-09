Geremi Njitap: Honour contracts to end match-fixing

Former Cameroon international Geremi Njitap has challenged African clubs to respect contractual agreements with players to curb match-fixing.

Njitap, who is the FifaPro Africa President, said football is still not regarded as a profession in Africa as compared to Europe and players are not respected.

Fifapro Africa is a continental body which fights for players right and footballers welfare.

"Players are suffering and playing football in bad condition. Match-fixing is bad for football in general and comes because of non-respect of contracts. Players are vulnerable to accept offers to fix matches because they are suffering and are underpaid.

However, we urge them not to risk but bring the cases to us and we will fight for them for free but they have to be in unions which are recognised by Fifa," said Njitap.

The former Real Madrid and Chelsea star was speaking in Monday nigth's NTV live sports SportOn hosted by James Wokabi and Bernard Ndong. He had been in the country on the invitation of Mo Ibrahim Foundation.

"Players contracts are not respected and this is the same problem which cuts across football in all African countries. It is the same in Cameroon, Botswana and even here in Kenya," added Njitap

Njitap has had a chequered career before retiring in 2011. He won two Uefa Champions League titles and the Spanish La Liga with Real Madrid.

He also won two Africa Cup of Nations, two English Premier League titles, FA Cup, two English League Cups and is an Olympic gold medalist.

His sentiments on match-fixing come at a time when the country is grappling with the vice. On Monday, three match-fixing suspects were released after paying Sh200,000 fine.

Russian Akhiad Kubiev, Ugandan Bernard Nabende and Kenyan Martin Munga were arrested on March 11 in Roysambu after being set up by former footballer Festo Omukoto and eight City Stars players.

They had approached the players to help fix their upcoming Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match against Sofapaka at Ruaraka Grounds in Nairobi.

Njitap, 44, also called on players to registered for management courses so that they can be incorporated in administrative roles in federations and football organisations.

He called on African players to emulate his countryman Samuel Eto, who now heads the Cameroon Football Federation.

"It took me two years to get into management of football. I needed tools to be a good leader and even when I was playing I was involved in the players union," said Njitap, who has a Degree in Football Management.

"I was inspired by the push to help young footballers who go through a lot while playing. Footballers should not fear charting this path," he said, adding that it is a footballer who understands the problems facing footballers.

Njitap also waded into the poor performance by his former club Chelsea, saying the club has bought many stars and they need a lot of time to gel before they start yielding good results.

"They bought big players but it will take time for them to perform. You can't take 10 or 11 Messis and think you will win the championship. You also must have a good manager," he said.