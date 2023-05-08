Four-goal Olunga seals league title for Al Duhail

Kenyan international Michael Olunga Monday evening struck four times to hand Al-Duhail SC the 2022/23 Qatar Stars League title with a 5-2 rout over Al-Shamal.

With the four strikes, the Harambee Stars captain deservedly clinched this season's Golden Boot with a massive 22 goals. He was crowned last season’s top scorer with 24 goals.

Al-Duhail topped the 12-team league with 51 points from 22 matches, two points above their closest title challenger Al-Arabi, who thumped Al-Sadd 2-1 in the other crucial match held Monday evening.

It is the first time that Olunga has won the Qatar Stars League title with Al-Duhail since moving in 2021.

Al Duhail's Michael Olunga scores a penalty against Al Shamal during their Qatar Stars League match on May 8, 2023. Photo credit: Pool | Al Duhail

Heading into their final match of the season against Al-Shamal, there was no room for the leaders to falter since only a win guaranteed them the title.

Had Al-Duhail lost or drawn against Al-Shamal, Al-Arabi would have secured the title thanks to their victory over Al-Saad.

A stalemate in the two crucial matches would have favoured Olunga’s side Al-Duhail.

Panic gripped Al-Duhail fans when Al-Arabi leapfrogged their side at the top of the log after Abdulla Hasaan found the back of Al-Sadd’s net in the second minute.

But Al-Duhail reclaimed their lead through Ali Amoez’s goal in the seventh minute, before Olunga scored on 21, 31 and 35 minutes to give his side a healthy 4-0 win over Al-Shamal at the break.

Olunga scored his second goal from the spot. One minute into the second-half, Matis Nani reduced the deficit for Al-Shamal from the spot, but Olunga netted another goal on 51 minutes.

Mostafa Meshaal scored another consolation goal for Al -Shamal in added time.

Omar Al Somah of Al-Arabi, whom Olunga had tied with at the scorers chart ahead of the final league matcches, scored only one goal to finish with 19 goals,