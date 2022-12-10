Gaining Qatari citizenship is near impossible - Doha Notebook 20

Gaining Qatari citizenship is near impossible

Becoming a Qatari citizen is as hard as a camel passing through the eye of a needle, I tell you. There seems to be no legal way to be naturalised as a local here. To even be considered for citizenship one needs to have lived and worked in Qatar for at least 25 uninterrupted years. Being born in Qatar does not confer you any form of citizenship. Marrying a Qatari or getting married to one, similarly, is no grounds to apply for citizenship. Either you are born a Qatari or you are not a Qatari. This may explain why there are only 300,000 Qataris on earth.

Kenya has Glovo, Qatar has Talabat

In Kenya, after making an online purchase of food, grocery and pharmaceuticals for example, chances are that delivery will be made by a company called Glovo and will be via a boda boda (motorcycle). Glovo’s prominent brand colour is green. Here in Qatar, online purchases of similar products are delivered by a company called Talabat via their version of boda boda. The company’s riders are conspicuous on the roads of Doha speeding away in their bright orange uniform. You can’t fail to see them hanging around fast food joints waiting for orders to deliver to presumably hungry clients around town. Many of the riders are Indians and Africans.

President Kagame praises Qatar World Cup

