Converting to Islam can earn you a cool Sh674,430 - Doha Notebook 19

Converting to Islam can earn you a cool Sh674,430

Qatar is an Islamic republic and the majority of its residents are practicing Muslims. Understandably, there are quiet efforts to convert the non-believers to the teachings of Prophet Mohammed, done by the Imams and other leaders in mosques. A person who converts to Islam, a Kenyan informant tells me, is instantly given QR20,000 (Sh674,430) as reward. Dare not that person backslide! They have to show that they are leading the life of a believer. Cases of visitors coming here called Njoroge, Ogeto etc only to change their names to Yusuf, Abdul etc are not uncommon as the ways of money or faith (or both) prove persuasive.

Visitors to Qatar must cough Sh1,686 for local health insurance

If you are still in Qatar for the World Cup and you fall sick, no problem. One can enjoy the health facilities in this tiny Gulf nation thanks to a mandatory insurance coverage for anyone entering Qatar on a visa. The Qatar government on September 4 made the decision to peg the health insurance premium on visitors coming for the World Cup at QR50 (Sh1,686) per month. This was gazetted by the Minister of Public Health on October 2 legally requiring any person visiting Qatar to pay for the temporary insurance together with the entry visa. Qatari nationals enjoy free healthcare from the government.

Impressive Lusail Stadium hosts one semis and final

