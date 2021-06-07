From Kane to Benzema: Six strikers to watch at Euro 2020

Belgium's forward Romelu Lukaku shoots ans scores during their international friendly match against Croatia at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on June 6, 2021, ahead of the EURO 2020/2021 tournament.
 

Photo credit: Kenzo Tribouillard | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The return of Benzema to the France squad was sensational news, the Real Madrid striker ending five and a half years in the international wilderness.
  • He had not played for his country since a blackmail scandal over a sextape involving his former teammate Mathieu Valbuena broke in 2015. 

Paris

