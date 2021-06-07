Brazil football chief suspended after sex harassment claim

In this file photo taken on April 09, 2019, Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) new president Rogerio Caboclo poses during a press conference after taking office, at the CBF headquarters in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. On June 6, 2021, the President of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), Rogerio Caboclo, was removed from office for thirty days after a complaint of sexual and moral harassment by an official of the entity.
 

Photo credit: Douglas Shineidr | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The surprise announcement last week that Brazil would host the tournament instead of Argentina and Colombia sparked an avalanche of criticism in the country, one of the worst hit in the world by the Covid-19 pandemic. 
  • On Friday the mayor of Rio de Janeiro said he would not hesitate to cancel matches scheduled in his city if the pandemic worsens.

Rio de Janeiro

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.