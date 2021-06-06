Loew banking on Mueller, Hummels to sign off on a high

Germany defender Mats Hummels (centre) and teammate Thomas Mueller walk off for half time during their friendly match against Denmark in Innsbruck, Austria on June 2, 2021, in preparation for  Uefa European Championships.

Photo credit: Federico Gambarini | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Germany head into the European Championship low on confidence after a shock home defeat to North Macedonia in March
  • Germany's under-fire head coach Joachim Loew has reacted by reversing his 2019 decision to axe Hummels and Mueller, recalling the experienced pair to help lead on the pitch at the Euro
  • There is no way of hitting the snooze button on Mueller, who wants to fire up Germany's bid to be crowned European champions for the fourth time

Berlin, Germany

