France open Euro 2020 campaign with win over Germany

France's defender Lucas Hernandez (right) celebrates his goal with France's midfielder Adrien Rabiot (centre) and France's forward Antoine Griezmann during their Uefa Euro 2020 Group F match against Germany at the Allianz Arena in Munich on June 15, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Franck Fife | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • World champions France fully deserved their Group F win, sealed when Hummels put through his own net in the 20th minute, while Didier Deschamps' men also had two goals ruled out for offside in the second half.

Munich

